Great talent-8 year old Anderson Peter masters Saxophone in just 11months,emerges #GCGT7 1st runner up - COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT

TVC E. Anderson Peter can best be depicted as a youngster favored with an ability way past his years.

The baby genius was just seven years of age when he first handled a saxophone that was practically as tall as his stature.

Having a solid self control, Anderson’s performance at last night’s #GCGT7 grand finale left audience in wide astonishment.

As little as he is, Anderson plays with the skills of a professional saxophonist. He demonstrated a good blend of talent and passion to create his exhilarating stage performance, controlling the instrument as though he were born with it.

