Great talent-8 year old Anderson Peter masters Saxophone in just 11months,emerges #GCGT7 1st runner up - COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT

Great talent-8 year old Anderson Peter masters Saxophone in just 11months,emerges #GCGT7 1st runner up

TVC E. Anderson Peter can best be depicted as a youngster favored with an ability way past his years.

The baby genius was just seven years of age when he first handled a saxophone that was practically as tall as his stature.

Having a solid self control, Anderson’s performance at last night’s #GCGT7 grand finale left audience in wide astonishment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As little as he is,  Anderson plays with the skills of a professional saxophonist. He demonstrated a good blend of talent and passion to create his exhilarating stage performance, controlling the instrument as though he were born with it.

Anderson emerged 1st runner up of the competition alongside  19 year old singer, Esther Benyogo who emerged winner.

 

 

