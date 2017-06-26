Self- proclaimed prophet says he is God's special adviser and 4th in command - COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT

TVC E. Prophet Talent Madungwe, a Zimbabwean claims he has been appointed by God to be his special adviser and 4th in command.

The prophet shocked many with his claims that he is God’s special adviser and meets with the almighty on a regular basis to make decisions on how the world should be governed.

The controversial prophet identified as iHarare Madungwe, also told his congregation that he is God’s number four after Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit because he is the most righteous person in his country where only 60 people will go to heaven.

The self-proclaimed God’s advisor also claimed that even Angel Michael and Angel Gabriel come after him on the righteousness scale as he and God are the best of friends.

Prophet Madungwe was quoted as telling his members that he was with God recently where they had a very long discussion on what will happen to the world and when asked to show a proof of the meeting by way of photographs, he was said to have replied that it was not possible to have pictures with God.

“You can’t have pictures of God, the cameras will not function. He came to me in physical form on April 30, 2017. Only 60 people are righteous in this country and among those, only a few of the popular prophets are among the list.

I cannot reveal the names I came fourth because I performed better than the others. Performance is judged monthly. In April, I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor; He told me when the world will come to an end.

God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if not, then it will be 100 years. I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting because he has put me in charge of advising Him on matters concerning the world. This will be in five years.”

Madungwe who claims to have had meetings with God over 20 times this year alone, also described how Heaven look like, adding that the earth is the photocopy of heaven with the only difference being that heaven is built with gold.

