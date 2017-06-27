 Balancing laptop on your tummy causes infertility - Prof. Ashiru - COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT
News

Balancing laptop on your tummy causes infertility – Prof. Ashiru

Medical Doctor, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru  has said, ‘Male fertility may be affected by perching laptop computers on the lap. Balancing laptop computers on the lap raises the scrotum’s temperature’.

About 15%-20% of couples that want to get pregnant aren’t able to conceive. Many of those cases trace back to issues relating to the male. Gradually declining sperm production has been noted in recent decades, say .

The doctor continued during the YourView TVC Show that, elevated scrotal temperatures have been linked to male infertility. Many factors can raise scrotal temperature, including hot baths, saunas, and tight jockey shorts as well as sweeteners.

The  Professor concluded by saying, There are almost 70  IVF Centres in Nigeria, make sure you take your one year old son for a test, to avoid mumps which will leave to infertility eventually. If you have a new born boy check the testicles (balls) to see if its complete, if its not the child will have infertility problem’.

 

Comments

comments

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Stories

22.3K
News

Police arrest another deadly kidnapper, stronger than Evans
6.0K
Entertainment

Linda Ikeji gave me money secretly in Prison – Kemi
5.9K
1
gossip

If the police kills kidnapper Evans, I will kill millions of people for him – Sisi Eko
3.2K
Entertainment

German model bleach to become black woman
2.9K
News

Merging of CRK/IRK in school curriculum: The Minister should focus more on Epe Kidnapped students – Jumoke
2.6K
Entertainment

This is wicked and unethical – IFC condems Moji Olaiya’s Burial Video done by Bayowa films for sale
2.4K
gossip

Nigerians urge Police to tackle Sisi Eko for threatening mass murder over Evans
2.2K
Entertainment

Bobrisky to undergo butt surgery
2.1K
gossip

Nigerian Police caught extorting money with POS from motorist
2.0K
News

Teacher drowns in river while having sex with lover in car

Copyright © 2016 | TVC Entertainment

To Top