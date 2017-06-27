There are strong indications that Nollywood couple Funke Akindele Bello and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz are expecting twins.
Recall that few days ago Nollywood actress Funke Akindele reportedly joined the trending Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge sessions where she prayed for a child.
Her rapper husband hinted that Akindele may already be pregnant with their children. Jjc has since deleted the post but their fans are happy for them and have been congratulating them on social media since.