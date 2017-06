The record was previously held by Mamma Mia, an Abba musical which was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins.

As at June 18, 2017, Wonder Woman had earned about $571.8m worldwide, according to Forbes.

In the U.S however, it is the third highest grossing film of the year with $289.2 million. The second being “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($376.7 million), and the first being “Beauty and the Beast” ($503.5 million).