Entertainment

Parents showing violence at home could make a child act alike in school – Morayo

TVC YourView host, Morayo Afolabi Brown, said this morning that, violent attitude by parents at home automatically makes a child act alike in school. She made this statement following a Junior Secondary School pupil I of the Lekki British International School, Lekki, Lagos, that was expelled for allegedly putting sulphuric acid and ethanol in the water bottle of his classmate.

It was gathered that the 12-year-old was envious of the 11-year-old female classmate, who had beaten him to the first position in the first and second terms.

Morayo who believes charity begins at home said, parent should also watch the kind of attitude they portray in the presence of their children as it affects their life outside.

Comments

comments

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Stories

2.8K
gossip

Power tussle: ‘You are too small, apostle Suleman blasts T.B Joshua
2.7K
gossip

Pastor allegedly kills man who exposed him having sex with his wife – Police
2.6K
Entertainment

Apostle Suleman: Actress Ruth Kadiri speaks finally on sex scandal
2.5K
News

Stay away from stock fish if you want to have a baby – Prof. Ashiru
2.5K
Entertainment

Funke Akindele Is Pregnant With Twins – Husband reveals
2.1K
Entertainment

Nkem Owoh weighs in on Igbos demanding Biafra  
1.8K
Entertainment

Omotola Jalade explains why she played strong sex scenes in her latest film
1.8K
Entertainment

Nollywood Actor, Victor Eze Is Dead
1.6K
gossip

Nigerian Police kill 300 level student in Kaduna – Group claims
1.5K
gossip

Doctor arrested for sucking patients’ private parts

Copyright © 2016 | TVC Entertainment Themetf

To Top