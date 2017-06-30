Parents showing violence at home could make a child act alike in school – Morayo

TVC YourView host, Morayo Afolabi Brown, said this morning that, violent attitude by parents at home automatically makes a child act alike in school. She made this statement following a Junior Secondary School pupil I of the Lekki British International School, Lekki, Lagos, that was expelled for allegedly putting sulphuric acid and ethanol in the water bottle of his classmate.

It was gathered that the 12-year-old was envious of the 11-year-old female classmate, who had beaten him to the first position in the first and second terms.

Morayo who believes charity begins at home said, parent should also watch the kind of attitude they portray in the presence of their children as it affects their life outside.

Related

Comments

comments