Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and Ooni of Ife’s wife leads campaign against domestic violence

On Friday, June 30, Nollywood actresses joined Ooni of Ife’s wife to campaign against domestic violence in a bid to give voice to the voiceless. Olori Wuraola Zynab Ogunwusi seized the opportunity to launch her advocacy campaign for women tagged #1in3Africa. It was reported that the advocacy campaign was formally launched by the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Nollywood actresses Mercy Aigbe and Tonto Dikeh.

Other celebrities who supported the campaign include Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Adunni Ade, Seyi Shay, Funke Akindele, Uche Jombo, Sola Sobowale, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Ifeoma Williams, Ndidi Obioha, Chika Acholonu, Foluke Daramola-Salako to mention a few.’

Speaking about this campaign Olori Wuraola said that: “It is our God given right, not just to show empathy towards victims but to set forth action to help them find their voice. Silencing the abused is also a form of abuse. Men also have a crucial role to play in speaking out against violence. This awareness also includes demanding a change of the cultural and social stigmas that perpetuate the problem. Together, we can help those who need us.”

Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram handle to thank Olori Wuraola for allowing take part in this campaign. She said: “Big thank you to her Royal Majesty @oloriwuraolaogunwusi for the #1in3Africa campaign! It is a great initiative and may the lord give you the strength to see it tru. You are giving voice to the voiceless, empowering women and trying to build a peaceful society for us all. You are indeed a Mother! Long live her royal majesty!”

