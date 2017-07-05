Entertainment

‎Rukky Sanda: Actress Urges Ladies To Dump Abusive Relationships Fast

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda, has admonished women in abusive relationships to leave such toxic unions immediately as there was no shame in it.

Cases of domestic abuse have been on the front burner in recent times following the high profile cases of actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe.

Baring her mind on the issue, Rukky noted that enduring such relationships made no sense at all as it usually ends in loss.

I think if you’re going through something you need to learn to speak up and when you see traces of someone being violent towards you just try to stop it in the beginning don’t let it get to an extent where the damage is being done. I think a lot of people feel like, óh if I talk this person will judge me’ but at the end of the day if you lose your life or if something terrible happens to you that can not be taken back that means you’re losing in a greater way

“At the end of the day I think we just need God’s grace, be prayerful and if it’s not working, just go,” she said.

