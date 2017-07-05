PROGRAMMES

YourView: Meet Giwa Tawakalitu, other Nigerian students Making Waves in Robotics 

Students from science, technology, engineering and mathematics, ( STEM ) School, has made an autonomous robot and made Nigeria proud.  Giwa Tawakalitu, other Nigerian students was at YourView TVC Show today with their coach, Team Nigeria, Remi Willoughby, Making Waves in Robotics

S.T.E.M is designed to encourage more students to pursue careers in these specific areas, STEM education has evolved into a unique approach to teaching and learning that fosters creativity and innovative thinking in all students.

STEM education is a direct response to the realization that other nations are gaining competitive advantage by asserting their scientific and technological leadership, and that Nigeria’s will be built on its own capacity for innovation, invention and creative problem solving. STEM education produces exactly the kind of thinkers, innovators and problem solvers such a world demands.

The school coach, Remi Willoughby during the show discussed ‘The Need For S.T.E.M Education In Nigeria’ and encouraged government and private firms to support student who wants to go further.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Stories

2.4K
Entertainment

Photos From Super Eagles Star Ahmed Musa’s Traditional Wedding
2.3K
Entertainment

Every parent should go for parenting classes – Jumoke
1.6K
Entertainment

My wife is not pregnant Funke Akindele’s husband confesses
1.2K
Entertainment

To avoid jungle justice, police should always give us feed back about arrested Bados’ – Tope
1.2K
Entertainment

OAP exchanges words with Funke Akindele over Hallelujah Challenge
830
Entertainment

Falz reconciles with 9ice, shares a video having lunch together
778
Entertainment

Parents showing violence at home could make a child act alike in school – Morayo
772
Entertainment

Nigerian Rapper Mode 9 accuse Jay-Z of stealing
736
Entertainment

Bella David Anietie Emerges Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017
721
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and Ooni of Ife’s wife lead campaign against domestic violence

Copyright © 2016 | TVC Entertainment Themetf

To Top