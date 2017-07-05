YourView: Meet Giwa Tawakalitu, other Nigerian students Making Waves in Robotics 

Students from science, technology, engineering and mathematics, ( STEM ) School, has made an autonomous robot and made Nigeria proud. Giwa Tawakalitu, other Nigerian students was at YourView TVC Show today with their coach, Team Nigeria, Remi Willoughby, Making Waves in Robotics

S.T.E.M is designed to encourage more students to pursue careers in these specific areas, STEM education has evolved into a unique approach to teaching and learning that fosters creativity and innovative thinking in all students.

STEM education is a direct response to the realization that other nations are gaining competitive advantage by asserting their scientific and technological leadership, and that Nigeria’s will be built on its own capacity for innovation, invention and creative problem solving. STEM education produces exactly the kind of thinkers, innovators and problem solvers such a world demands.

The school coach, Remi Willoughby during the show discussed ‘The Need For S.T.E.M Education In Nigeria’ and encouraged government and private firms to support student who wants to go further.

