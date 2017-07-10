Nigerian pop singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, father of a new set of twins took to his instagram page to share the picture their picture (A boy and a girl).

Paul Okoye announced the good news yesterday, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

He wrote: “God!! Na me be dis!!?…#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble what else can I say God we thank you now the house is complete full house soon let me come and be going to #church” he wrote.

The new set of twins in the Okoye family were delivered in Atlanta, USA.

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre

Related

Comments

comments