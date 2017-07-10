Nigerian pop singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, father of a new set of twins took to his instagram page to share the picture  their picture (A boy and a girl).

Paul Okoye announced the good news yesterday, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

He wrote: “God!! Na me be dis!!?…#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble  what else can I say God we thank you  now the house is complete  full house soon   let me come and be going to #church” he wrote.

Paul Okoye's twins

The new set of twins in the Okoye family were delivered in Atlanta, USA.

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son AndreAnita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre

