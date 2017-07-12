Nigerian music duo, Paul and Peter Okoye of Psquare are remembering their late mum, Josephine Okoye.

The duo took to their individual Instagram page to pay homage to their mother describing her as “beautiful Onyinye.”

Peter Okoye posted an old photo of his mum with the caption;

“It’s been 5yrs… Mum, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we can not see you, you are always at our side and you are The Most Beautiful Angel in Heaven. We miss you Mum #RIP.”

On the other hand, Paul wished she could see his new babies Nathan and Nadia.

“5years ago u left us you became an angel watching over us wish you were here physically to see your grandchildren like a dozen of them now including the latest blessings #nathan and #Nadia we all miss you may you continue to rest with our Lord mama….beautiful onyinye.“

Mrs Okoye died in Kolkata, India in 2012 after battling with diabetes and was buried in Anambra State on August 12, 2012.

