Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo has been included in Chelsea’s squad that will face English League Two club Crawley Town in a pre-season game at on Saturday.

The Chelsea squad made up mainly loanee players, was announced on Crawley Town’s official website on Friday.

Omeruo who joined Chelsea in 2012, is yet to make his official appearance for the Premier League champions.

Also included in the squad is Nigerian-born defender, Fikayo Tomori who helped England U-21 win this year’s FIFA U-21 World Cup in South Korea.

Related

Comments

comments