Nigeria legends again proved their class at the Star Sixes in London after Yakubu Aiyegbeni fired a brace and Daniel Amokachi also hit target in a 3-2 win over China.

Nigerian side was captained by Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha with goalkeeper Peter Rufai showing some great reflexes on the night.

Okocha’s team face a tougher challenge on friday when they come up against Italy, who will line up the likes of Paolo di Canio and Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Their final group game is on Saturday against Brazil.

The final of the Star Sixes will be played Sunday.

