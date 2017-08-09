DIRECTOR NEWS 5 views

TVC MEDIA

Career Opportunity

Director of News

TVC Media has an exciting opportunity for a highly experienced, ambitious and visionary Director of News to bring TVC News to the next phase of growth and development.

The successful candidate will possess a high level of editorial and management experience as a senior broadcast television news professional with an exceptional knowledge of Nigerian, African and world news / current affairs. He/she will be expected to fit seamlessly into the culture of a commercially driven media organisation and manage the planning, production and presentation of news content for TVC News.

This senior role entails managing and directing a highly talented news team in all aspects of news gathering and story production, setting editorial policy in conjunction with the CEO, focusing on the production and promotion of quality newscasts, in-depth stories and news related series.

Reporting to the Group CEO and working in cooperation with station leadership and staff to support the company mission, the Director of News will be responsible for news content across our output areas. With ambitions to build a market leading brand which becomes the ‘go-to’ channel for Africa news in particular, one of the most exciting challenges of the role will be to create and define the look and feel of our news channel (TVC News Nigeria) This will cover how news is delivered and how to communicate breaking news, right down to the dress code of presenters as part of the brand creation and definition.

With the company’s determination to deliver unrivalled growth over the next five years, you will be joining a dynamic and progressive business, poised to change the news landscape. You will need to be skilled in all aspects of the news; from how to ensure your team get timely access to the most important news items, understanding audience ratings data, right through to how to avoid litigation.

Excellent communication and people-management skills will be essential to succeed in this high-profile leadership role. Your credibility gained from bringing experience from a high profile and well-known channel will enable you to quickly win the respect of your management colleagues and staff alike. You will be expected to work in a collegiate manner with the CEO and the senior executive management team.

This position requires exemplary management skills as well as the ability to shift gear at any given moment; from taking time to train new hires to make split-second decisions on content, ensuring ethical standards are always met. You will be comfortable out of the office and speak at public events where you will represent the TVC Media Group, but also be actively involved in the day-to-day decisions of the newsroom. This means attending regular editorial meetings, agreeing which stories are included in the rundown and when stories should be broadcast once they have been cleared for broadcast. You will be a problem solver and will also ensure that stories and content are accurate, balanced and fair before they go on the air.

This senior management position attracts a compensation package commensurate with the importance and seniority of the role within the TVC business.

Qualifications and experience requirements:

Degree or Masters in journalism

At least 5 years’ experience in a senior broadcast management role.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as senior producer/editor role in a broadcast newsroom.

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a broadcast reporter.

Proven track record of managing large teams of staff in a broadcasting environment.

Proven ability to manage on-air and front of house talent.

Must have excellent knowledge and passion for Nigerian and continental African news and current affairs.

Must have an eye for detail and a passion to create a world-class on-air service.

Be well versed in international news and current affairs.

Possess a thorough knowledge of Nigerian libel, defamation and relevant laws.

Must be capable of managing and adhering to departmental budgets.

Must understand and interpret audience ratings measurement.

Must have an appreciation and understanding of key drivers of commercial broadcasting.

Must have excellent interpersonal and people-management skills.

Ability to effectively communicate at all levels including speaking on behalf of the company at public events.

Please include samples (DVD only) of newscasts or services which you have overseen, directly managed or produced over the past year. Closing date for applications is Thursday August 17th, 2017.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence.

TVC Media is an equal opportunity employer.